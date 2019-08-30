15 Facts About CNY College Freshmen That Will Make You Feel Old

The class of 2023 is arriving at Central New York colleges, and you're gonna feel old when you realize some facts about them.

College freshman are moving into dorms across Central New York: Utica College, Hamilton, MVCC, Colgate, and Syracuse University - to name a few. They now represent the class of 2023. The fact that ALL of them were born after the year 2000 makes us feel really old - they didn't even get to experience all the panic over Y2K.

But that's not all.

Each year, a professor from Marist College in New York publishes a list of facts about the incoming freshman class. This year's is...well...rough. Get ready to feel OLD.

Like Pearl Harbor for their grandparents, and the Kennedy assassination for their parents, 9/11 is a historical event.

Because of Richard Reid's explosive footwear at 30,000 feet, passengers have always had to take off their shoes to slide through security on the ground.

They have outlived iTunes.

PayPal has always been an online option for purchasers.

Only two-thirds of this generation identify as exclusively heterosexual.

Apple iPods have always been nostalgic.

Quarterback Troy Aikman has always called the plays live from the press booth.

It has always been illegal to use a hand-held cell phone while driving in New York State.

Except for when he celebrated Jeopardy's 35th anniversary, Alex Trebek has never had a mustache.

They have always been concerned about catching the West Nile virus.

There have always been “smartwatches.”

Pittsburgh’s Steelers and Pirates have never played at Three Rivers Stadium.

Monica and Chandler have always been married on Friends .

. Cal Ripken, Jr., has always been retired.

Teams have always been engaged in an Amazing Race around the world.

That's just crazy. I'm going to go grab my abacus and calculate just how old I am now.

