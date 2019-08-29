Pink Floyd Announce 16-Disc ‘The Later Years’ Box Set

Pink Floyd have announced a massive 16-disc box set chronicling material by David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright from 1987 onward.

Pink Floyd The Later Years will include five CDs, six Blu-rays and five DVDs containing remixed albums, previously unreleased audio, concert films, never-before-seen footage and more.

The set follows 2016's Pink Floyd The Early Years 1965-1972, which chronicled the band's career prior to the release of 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon.

A newly remixed version of A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the band’s 1987 LP and first release without Roger Waters, kicks off the set. Gilmour and engineer Andy Jackson helmed the remix, recording new drum tracks with Mason and revisiting Wright’s keyboard parts. The duo also added a fresh coat of paint to Delicate Sound of Thunder, remixing the 1988 live album for inclusion in Pink Floyd The Later Years.

Other highlights include two previously unreleased performances by the band. First up is a 1989 concert in Venice, performed on a floating stage in front of St. Mark’s Square, which caused so much controversy that the city council and mayor were forced to step down. There's also a 1990 set at the Silver Clef Awards in Knebworth, England, which found Pink Floyd topping an all-star bill that included Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Phil Collins and Eric Clapton.

Appearing in both video and audio form is Pink Floyd’s last live performance with Gilmour, Mason and Wright together. The bandmates reunited on May 10, 2007, at the tribute concert for their former bandmate, Pink Floyd founder Syd Barrett.

A re-edited version of the Pulse concert movie, along with a previously unreleased film based around 2014’s The Endless River are also featured.

If that’s not enough material for you, the set also boasts music videos, documentary footage and bonus live tracks. Pink Floyd The Later Years will also include reproductions of tour artwork, posters, programs, tour laminates and a 60-page hardback photo book, featuring several never-before-seen images.

Pink Floyd the Later Years is available for pre-order now, with official release coming Nov. 29. See below for a complete breakdown on everything included in the set. For those who are overwhelmed by the magnitude of material, fear not: A two-LP/one-CD "Highlights" package will also be released.

‘Pink Floyd The Later Years’ Track Listing

CD: ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ (Updated and Remixed)

1. Signs Of Life

2. Learning To Fly

3. The Dogs Of War

4. One Slip

5. On The Turning Away

6. Yet Another Movie

7. Round And Around

8. A New Machine Part 1

9. Terminal Frost

10. A New Machine Part 2

11. Sorrow

CD: ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’ (Remixed)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1

7. Terminal Frost

8. A New Machine Part 2

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

CD: ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’ (continued)

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip

12. Run Like Hell

CD: 1987 & 1994 Live Recordings / Unreleased Studio Recordings

1. One Of These Days (live in Hanover 1994)

2. Astronomy Domine (live in Miami 1994)

3. The Dogs Of War (live in Atlanta 1987)

4. On The Turning Away (live in Atlanta 1987)

5. Run Like Hell (live in Atlanta 1987)

6. Blues 1 (unreleased 1994 recording)

7. Slippery Guitar (unreleased 1994 recording)

8. Rick’s Theme (unreleased 1994 recording)

9. David’s Blues (unreleased 1994 recording)

10. Marooned Jam (unreleased 1994 recording)

11. Nervana (unreleased 1994 recording)

12. High Hopes (Early version) (unreleased 1994 recording)

CD: 1990 Knebworth Concert (Remixed)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. The Great Gig In The Sky

3. Wish You Were Here

4. Sorrow

5. Money

6. Comfortably Numb

7. Run Like Hell

Blu-ray: ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ Surround and High Resolution Audio (Updated & Remixed)

1. Signs Of Life

2. Learning To Fly

3. The Dogs Of War

4. One Slip

5. On The Turning Away

6. Yet Another Movie

7. Round And Around

8. A New Machine Part 1

9. Terminal Frost

10. A New Machine Part 2

11. Sorrow

'The Division Bell' (2014 Remix)

1. Cluster One

2. What Do You Want From Me

3. Poles Apart

4. Marooned

5. A Great Day For Freedom

6. Wearing The Inside Out

7. Take It Back

8. Coming Back To Life

9. Keep Talking

10. Lost For Words

11. High Hopes

Unreleased Studio Recordings

1. Blues 1 (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

2. Slippery Guitar (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

3. Rick’s Theme (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

4. David’s Blues (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

5. Marooned Jam (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

6. Nervana (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

7. High Hopes (Early Version) (Alternative Version 5.1 mix)

Blu-ray: ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’ (Restored & Remixed)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell

Blu-ray: ‘Pulse’ (Restored & Re-edited)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5, 7

2. Learning To Fly

3. High Hopes

4. Take It Back

5. Coming Back To Life

6. Sorrow

7. Keep Talking

8. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

9. One Of These Days

10. Speak To Me

11. Breathe (In The Air)

12. On The Run

13. Time

14. The Great Gig In The Sky

15. Money

16. Us And Them

17. Any Colour You Like

18. Brain Damage

19. Eclipse

20. Wish You Were Here

21. Comfortably Numb

22. Run Like Hell

Blue-ray: 1989/1990 Venice Concert and Knebworth Concert

Venice Concert

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Part 1

2. Learning To Fly

3. Yet Another Movie

4. Round And Around

5. Sorrow

6. The Dogs Of War

7. On The Turning Away

8. Time

9. The Great Gig In The Sky

10. Wish You Were Here

11. Money

12. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

13. Comfortably Numb

14. Run Like Hell

15. Fireworks

Knebworth Concert

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. The Great Gig In The Sky

3. Wish You Were Here

4. Sorrow

5. Money

6. Comfortably Numb

7. Run Like Hell

Disc 10 - Blu-ray: Unreleased Live Films, Music Videos & Screen Films

Music Videos

1. Learning To Fly

2. Marooned

3. Take It Back

4. High Hopes

5. Louder Than Words

6. Learning To Fly (alternate version)

Bonus Live Tracks from ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1

4. Terminal Frost

5. A New Machine Part 2

Tour Rehearsal 1994

1. A Great Day for Freedom Version 1

2. A Great Day for Freedom Version 2

3. Lost for Words

Concert Screen Films 1987

1. Signs of Life

2. Learning To Fly

3. The Dogs of War

4. One Of These Days

5. Speak To Me

6. On The Run

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Brain Damage + Eclipse

Concert Screen Films 1994

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-4, 7

2. Speak To Me

3. Time

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Money

6. Us And Them (Black & White)

7. Us And Them (Colour)

8. Brain Damage + Eclipse - North American dates

9. Brain Damage + Eclipse - European dates

10. Brain Damage - Earls Court, London dates

Wish You Were (Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction)

1. Wish You Were Here with Billy Corgan

Blu-ray: Documentaries And Unreleased Material

1. Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute 2007)

2. ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ – Album Cover Photo Shoot

3. ‘The Division Bell’ heads album cover photography (Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK)

4. ‘Pulse’ TV ad 1995

5. ‘The Endless River’ film By Ian Emes

6. ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ cover shoot interview with David Gilmour and Storm Thorgerson

7. ‘The Division Bell’ Airships 1994

8. Behind The Scenes - ‘The Division Bell’ Tour

9. Arnold Layne Rehearsal (Syd Barrett tribute 2007)

10. ‘The Endless River’ – Launch Event 2014

11. ‘The Endless River’ EPK 2014

