Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Steely Dan, returns to Syracuse and we the set-list.

The Grammy Award-winning group, brings the 'Sweet Tour' to the Landmark Theatre Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. and range from $45.50 to $121.

Here's the possible setlist for the Landmark show according to Ultimate Classic Rock:

1. "Teenie's Blues" (Oliver Nelson cover)

2. "Sign in Stranger"

3. "Black Friday"

4. "Hey Nineteen"

5. "Aja"

6. "Time Out of Mind"

7. "Bad Sneakers"

8. "Kid Charlemagne"

9. "Rikki Don't Lose That Number"

10. "The Goodbye Look" (Donald Fagen song)

11. "Dirty Work"

12. "Peg"

13. "Third World Man"

14. "Keep That Same Old Feeling" (The Crusaders cover)

15. "I Got the News"

16. "Bodhisattva"

17. "My Old School"

18. "Reelin' in the Years"

19. "A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry" (Joe Williams cover)

Walter Becker and Donald Fagen formed Steely Dan while they were students at Bard College in the early '70s. They enjoyed a successful ten-year run before the band broke up. Becker and Fagen reformed Steely Dan in 1993 and recorded Two Against Nature (2000), which won four Grammy Awards. Walter Becker has since died of esophageal cancer on September 3, 2017.