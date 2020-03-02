NBC’s Dateline Featured Upstate New York Case
This past Friday, NBC's tv show "Dateline" featured a case that happened just a couple of hours away.
On Friday, according to WHEC.com NBC's Dateline featured the case of Karl Karlsen who was found guilty of killing his son for insurance money.
Prosecutors say Karl Karlsen of Romulus set his home on fire in 1991 when he lived in California, killing his wife, Christina. A jury found him guilty in that case earlier this month.
Investigators say he collected $200,000 from her life insurance policy.
Karlsen admitted to killing his son in Romulus for insurance money in 2008.
He is already serving 15 years to life in prison in New York and will be sentenced for his wife's murder on March 17.