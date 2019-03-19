Name April The Giraffe’s New Calf

Do you have a cool name you'd like to give April The Giraffe's new calf? There is now a naming contest underway.

Here's how the contest works :

Round 1: Submit your name(s) of choice March 18th - 24th! Voting ends at 11:59 eastern. The top 20 most popular names will be announced March 25th, and move onto round 2.

Round 2: Vote for you favorite name(s) between March 25th - March 31st, ending at 11:59 pm eastern. The park will announce the popular vote winning name April 1st.

You can pay $5 for 5 votes. Proceeds will be gifted to Giraffe Conservation Initiatives . Get involved online with the Animal Adventure Park .