April the Giraffe's last calf, Azizi has unexpectedly passed away.

The East Texas Zoo and Gator Park announced the sad news of Azizi's passing on Facebook. The giraffe was only a little over a year old.

Azizi, born in March of 2019 died Tuesday after receiving treatment for a parasitic issue. "The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement. However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination."

A twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery was discovered during a post-mortem review, which was ultimately the cause of his death. "This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable. Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed."

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, where Azizi was born, is also heartbroken over the loss. "His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community," the park shared on Facebook. "This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home."

Azizi was April's last calf at the Animal Adventure Park. She was placed on the pill a few months after giving birth.