Walk Through a Winter Wonderland at Animal Adventure Park

There's plenty of Christmas display to enjoy during the holiday season, but none quite like this. Walk through 100,000 lights while visiting over 200 animals, including April the Giraffe, at 'Jungle Bells' in the Animal Adventure Park.

The holiday spirit is alive and shining bright with the largest lights display in the area, throughout the grounds of the animal park in Harpursville, New York.

Photo Credit - Animal Adventure Park

Meet & feed your favorite animals, including April the Giraffe, while enjoying a number of displays and attractions. Visit with the reindeer herd and enjoy hot drinks and fresh donuts from the concession teams.

Santa even makes a visit to the park to check on the animals every Saturday from 5 pm – 9 pm. Say “Ho Ho Hello” and take a picture with jolly ole St Nick.

Photo Credit - Animal Adventure Park

You can tour the park among all the Christmas lights Thursdays – Sundays from 5 PM – 10 PM through December 29th.

Learn more at Theanimaladventurepark.com.