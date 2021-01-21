Have Some Drafts With Giraffes? You Can at Animal Adventure Park

You ever wonder how giraffes can drink, being so tall and having such a long neck? That's a question you can ponder on while enjoying some beer and cider samples at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.

On Thursday, the home of April the Giraffe announced an event that they are hopeful to host this year after being canceled in 2020. Drafts With Giraffes is something you'll need to add to your calendar.

According to the Facebook event page, Drafts With Giraffe's will allow guests to stop and sample craft beers and ciders at dozens of different stations around the park, representing 40-50 selections. Food will be available for purchase from area restaurants and park concessions. Live music is anticipated, but yet to be announced.

On top of all of those great things, you get access and take in the sights and the sounds of all the animals on site. This means, yes, you could drink your beer while spending a moment with Mama April herself.

The big day is taking place on Saturday, June 26th from 5 to 8 pm. Tickets need to be purchased in advance, none will be sold at the gate as it is expected to sell out like it has in years past. All ticket holders must be 21 years of age or older.

Drafts With Giraffe's Ticket Prices:

Tickets are $40 for entry, and includes all tastings, a souvenir Giraffe tasting glass, as well as park admission. Designated driver tickets are $15. More ticket information will be announced in March or April.

Animal Adventure Park acknowledges the COVID-19 pandemic and how it plays a role in whether or not the event can be held. They've set a COVID reschedule date for August 21st, 2021. Ticket holders will have option of refund or ticket retention for August date.

You can find out more about Drafts With Giraffes on Animal Adventure Park's Facebook page.