MVWA Testing Fire Hydrant Flows For Insurance Purposes

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority announces that they will be testing fire hydrants in villages in the Town of New Hartford.

The fire flow testing will take place on Wednesday and Thursday from approximately 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.

Testing may cause discoloration due to higher than normal flows. During the testing residents are urged NOT to do laundry or use hot water if the cold water is discolored.

Those uses may draw discolored water and rust sediments into your hot water tank, which would require flushing by the homeowner.

Once testing is complete, the MVWA maintenance crews will flush the mains as quickly as practical. The testing will help determine the fire insurance premiums for commercial and residential properties.

Residents in and around the Town and Village of New Hartford and the Villages of Washington Mills, Chadwicks and Willowvale, are also asked to check their water for discoloration.