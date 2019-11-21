Boil Water Advisory For Oxford Road Area In New Hartford
Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews are working to repair a water main break on Oxford Road in the Town of New Hartford.
As a result of the break, customers on Oxford Road from Hoffman Road South to 3800 Oxford Road will be under a boil water advisory, including:
Mallard Brook Lane
Woodberry Road from Oxford Road to 12 Woodberry Road
Library Lane
Beechwood Road
Wills Drive
Center Terrace
Janet Terrace
Humphry Terrace
Kellogg Road between Oxford Road and Tibbitts Road
Tibbitts Road from Kellogg Road to westerly end of Jubilee Lane
Jubilee Lane
Imperial Drive
Regency Road
Court Knoll
Regal Court
Snowden Hill Road from Oxford Road westerly to 3884 Snowden Hill
Twyndom Terrace
Hughes Lane houses 9 and 11
Following the restoration of service, the Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect for 48 hours or until tests show the water is free from contamination.
During this time, customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.