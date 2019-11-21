Boil Water Advisory For Oxford Road Area In New Hartford

Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews are working to repair a water main break on Oxford Road in the Town of New Hartford.

As a result of the break, customers on Oxford Road from Hoffman Road South to 3800 Oxford Road will be under a boil water advisory, including:

Mallard Brook Lane

Woodberry Road from Oxford Road to 12 Woodberry Road

Library Lane

Beechwood Road

Wills Drive

Center Terrace

Janet Terrace

Humphry Terrace

Kellogg Road between Oxford Road and Tibbitts Road

Tibbitts Road from Kellogg Road to westerly end of Jubilee Lane

Jubilee Lane

Imperial Drive

Regency Road

Court Knoll

Regal Court

Snowden Hill Road from Oxford Road westerly to 3884 Snowden Hill

Twyndom Terrace

Hughes Lane houses 9 and 11

Following the restoration of service, the Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect for 48 hours or until tests show the water is free from contamination.

During this time, customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.