The Mohawk Valley Water Authority has issued a Boil Water Advisory for parts of New Hartford.

The advisory went into effect at 11:45 Monday morning.

The affected areas include Kellogg Road from Oxford Road to 37 Tibbets Road, including 161 Oxford Road, and Tibbets Road from Kellogg Road to Oxford Road.

The advisory will be in effect for 48 hours or until lab testing confirms it can be lifted.

Customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using for cooking or drinking.

Residents are also advised against using any water that appears cloudy or discolored -- especially hot water, since such usage will draw the water into the hot water tank, which may require customers to flush their tank once clear water becomes available.

Customers should also avoid washing their clothes in discolored water, since it may contain sediments that could permanently stain their laundry.

For additional information, please visit mvwa.us or call the "Boil Water Advisory Message Line" at (315) 792-0309.

