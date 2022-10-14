Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.

Mohawk Valley Water Authority Executive Director Pat Becher says there are several MVWA customers who have received help in paying back water bills through LIHWAP:

"We now have hundreds of people signed up for (LIHWAP) that have been qualified by the state. So, we're receiving payment for their bill directly through the program so they don't have to pay it. It's a great program and it's helped a lot of people out, and helped reduced our delinquencies," Becher said. "When we have people struggling to pay their bill and have become delinquent, we try to steer them toward the program."

In New York, the program is administered through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), which describes the benefit this way:

LIHWAP is a benefit based on the actual amount of water and/or sewer arrears, up to a maximum of $2,500 per water or sewer provider, or $5,000 if water and sewer services are combined, per applicant household. Benefits are paid directly to the household's water and/or sewer vendor(s).

Household income qualifications are based on the number of people who live in the home. For example, a family of four must have a gross income less than $5,485 to be eligible, according to the OTDA website.

Eligibility for the program this year began on October 1.

For more information or to see if you qualify, contact the Mohawk Valley Water Authority or the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

