Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road

The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica.

This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said

The break was reported shortly after 7:00 Thursday night, with service restore at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Motorists traveling along Crosby Road are advised to use caution.

