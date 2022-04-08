Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews are working to repair a water main break on Schuyler Street and Oriskany Street West in Utica.

As result, a Boil Water Advisory is being issued for customers in the following areas:

• Schuyler St from Oriskany Blvd northerly to the dead end

• Oriskany Steet West from 924 to 1018 Oriskany St West

• Barnes Ave to Oriskany St to dead end

• Haak Avenue

• Hess Lane

•Hope Street

• Lock Street

The Boil Water Advisory will be in effect for about 48 hours, or until lab tests confirm it can be lifted.

Until then, customers are being advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

Customers are also advised against using any water that appears cloudy or discolored -- especially hot water, since such usage will draw the water into the hot water tank, which may require customers to flush their tank once clear water becomes available.

Customers should also avoid washing their clothes in discolored water, since it may contain sediments that could permanently stain their laundry.

For additional information, visit www.mvwa.us or call (315) 792-0301.

