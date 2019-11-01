Flooding And Heavy Rain Causes Water Main Break
The Mohawk Valley Water Authority says a large portion of a water main on Bleecker Street near Ferguson Road in Frankfort was damaged due to flooding overnight.
As a result, many customers in that area may be without water for the day.
MVWA crews are working to restore service to the area.
The following roads are effected:
Bleecker Street to Ferguson Rd
Side streets off of Ferguson Rd
West Frankfort Industrial Business Park
Ravena Dr
School Lane
Banek Rd
Willow Lane
Argyle Rd
Arcadia Rd
Arcadia Ave
Industrial Park
Towne Rd
Following the restoration of service, a boil water advisory will be in effect.