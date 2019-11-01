Flooding And Heavy Rain Causes Water Main Break

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority says a large portion of a water main on Bleecker Street near Ferguson Road in Frankfort was damaged due to flooding overnight.

As a result, many customers in that area may be without water for the day.

MVWA crews are working to restore service to the area.

The following roads are effected:

Bleecker Street to Ferguson Rd

Side streets off of Ferguson Rd

West Frankfort Industrial Business Park

Ravena Dr

School Lane

Banek Rd

Willow Lane

Argyle Rd

Arcadia Rd

Arcadia Ave

Industrial Park

Towne Rd

Following the restoration of service, a boil water advisory will be in effect.