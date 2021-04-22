State Trooper Suspended Following Shoplifting Accusation

A veteran Mohawk Valley New York State Trooper has been suspended without pay after an incident at Walmart in Oneida, according to media reports.

The Times Union in Albany reported on Thursday that 49-year-old William B. Keiffer has been suspended after he was allegedly involved in a shoplifting case earlier this month at Walmart where according to the newspaper report, employees suspected he had taken "moisturizer" and women's underwear. Keiffer is a longtime state police investigator with Troop D in Oneida.

The newspaper reports that State Police are investigating the incident. Keiffer has not been arrested or ticketed. Oneida City Police confirmed to the Times Union that their agency responded to the call at the Walmart store on Genesee Street in the city.

The paper reports that they were provided a copy of the police report which listed the offense as "trespassing" and indicated that prosecution was "declined." The Times Union claims that the City Clerk's office in Oneida redacted the portion of the report that listed the type of merchandise that had been allegedly stolen.

WIBX has reached out to State Police and is awaiting additional information. You can read the entire Times Union story here.