Classy, Sassy, Bougie….Savage Arrest in Clifton Park, New York

A Schenectady woman is facing multiple charges, including two felonies, for allegedly shoplifting from a Capital area retail store.

On November 26, 2021 at approximately 2:23pm New York State Police arrested 39-year-old Tasha M. Savage of Schenectady. She is accused of leaving Boscov’s with more than $3,000 worth of merchandise.

During her arrest New York State Police say that she was in possession of a “small amount of cocaine and a glassine baggie containing heroin. She was seen by patrols attempting to rip up two more glassine baggies that she had concealed.”

Savage now faces the following charges:

Grand Larceny 3 rd Degree (felony)

Degree (felony) Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (two misdemeanor counts)

She is being held at the Saratoga County Jail and is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. WIBX has contacted authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]

