Most Obese & Overweight States in the U.S. — Where Does NY Rank?

Here in America, we're pretty good at eating. Obesity rates have risen steadily over the last 50 years or so, and we've now reached a point where roughly 7 out of 10 adults are overweight or obese... which is, y'know, not ideal.

But not all states are created equal in this department. Some states are more skilled at packing on the pounds than others.

A new study from WalletHub has revealed 2022's most overweight & obese states in the nation. Here's how they conducted their methodology:

In order to determine the most overweight and obese states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight Prevalence, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness. We evaluated those dimensions using 31 relevant metrics... Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most overweight state.

THERE'S GOOD NEWS FOR NEW YORK

Turns out New Yorkers don't have to feel as guilty reaching for that extra slice of tomato pie or second pint of Utica Club. Because we're actually towards the bottom of this study, ranking #44 out of 51 (including the District of Columbia).

I don't know about you, but I think New Yorkers can look themselves in the mirror with a result like that.

(Click here for a more detailed look at WalletHub's study.)

Here's how the rest of the states broke down:

Overall Rank* State Total Score Obesity & Overweight Prevalence Health Consequences Food & Fitness 1 West Virginia 74.60 1 1 9 2 Mississippi 72.33 2 10 1 3 Kentucky 68.99 4 8 5 4 Arkansas 68.95 3 17 6 5 Alabama 68.63 5 11 3 6 Tennessee 67.46 6 12 10 7 Louisiana 65.66 7 26 4 8 Delaware 63.99 14 3 22 9 Oklahoma 63.71 8 32 15 10 South Carolina 63.43 10 22 2 11 Georgia 62.27 11 28 8 12 Texas 62.08 9 34 13 13 Ohio 61.99 13 18 14 14 Missouri 61.51 12 23 17 15 North Carolina 60.13 16 21 18 16 Iowa 60.10 15 19 33 17 Kansas 59.98 21 7 36 18 Michigan 58.32 20 24 21 19 Indiana 58.12 17 27 16 20 Virginia 57.71 24 20 7 21 Maine 57.53 34 2 45 22 Rhode Island 57.41 27 9 32 23 Illinois 56.73 22 41 12 24 New Mexico 56.56 19 39 35 25 Maryland 56.47 28 15 30 26 North Dakota 56.12 26 14 40 27 Pennsylvania 56.02 25 31 20 28 Wisconsin 55.51 29 29 24 29 New Hampshire 55.39 41 5 42 30 South Dakota 54.75 18 46 48 31 Florida 54.63 31 36 11 32 Nevada 54.01 36 30 28 33 Oregon 53.88 30 33 23 34 Alaska 53.84 23 43 46 35 Vermont 53.38 46 4 49 36 Montana 52.71 48 6 29 37 Idaho 52.71 40 16 44 38 Connecticut 52.69 33 37 38 39 Wyoming 52.66 39 13 47 40 New Jersey 52.43 42 25 37 41 Nebraska 51.91 32 40 50 42 Washington 51.17 37 35 43 43 Arizona 51.12 35 47 25 44 New York 50.93 43 38 27 45 California 49.97 38 49 26 46 Minnesota 48.27 45 42 39 47 Hawaii 47.00 44 51 41 48 Massachusetts 45.90 47 45 51 49 District of Columbia 44.28 50 44 31 50 Utah 43.47 49 50 34 51 Colorado 43.23 51 48 19

