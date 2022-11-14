Most Obese &#038; Overweight States in the U.S. &#8212; Where Does NY Rank?

Most Obese & Overweight States in the U.S. — Where Does NY Rank?

Here in America, we're pretty good at eating. Obesity rates have risen steadily over the last 50 years or so, and we've now reached a point where roughly 7 out of 10 adults are overweight or obese... which is, y'know, not ideal.

But not all states are created equal in this department. Some states are more skilled at packing on the pounds than others.

A new study from WalletHub has revealed 2022's most overweight & obese states in the nation. Here's how they conducted their methodology:

In order to determine the most overweight and obese states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight Prevalence, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness. We evaluated those dimensions using 31 relevant metrics... Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most overweight state.

 

THERE'S GOOD NEWS FOR NEW YORK

Turns out New Yorkers don't have to feel as guilty reaching for that extra slice of tomato pie or second pint of Utica Club. Because we're actually towards the bottom of this study, ranking #44 out of 51 (including the District of Columbia).

I don't know about you, but I think New Yorkers can look themselves in the mirror with a result like that.

(Click here for a more detailed look at WalletHub's study.)

Here's how the rest of the states broke down:

Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Obesity & Overweight Prevalence Health Consequences Food & Fitness 
1West Virginia74.60119
2Mississippi72.332101
3Kentucky68.99485
4Arkansas68.953176
5Alabama68.635113
6Tennessee67.4661210
7Louisiana65.667264
8Delaware63.9914322
9Oklahoma63.7183215
10South Carolina63.4310222
11Georgia62.2711288
12Texas62.0893413
13Ohio61.99131814
14Missouri61.51122317
15North Carolina60.13162118
16Iowa60.10151933
17Kansas59.9821736
18Michigan58.32202421
19Indiana58.12172716
20Virginia57.7124207
21Maine57.5334245
22Rhode Island57.4127932
23Illinois56.73224112
24New Mexico56.56193935
25Maryland56.47281530
26North Dakota56.12261440
27Pennsylvania56.02253120
28Wisconsin55.51292924
29New Hampshire55.3941542
30South Dakota54.75184648
31Florida54.63313611
32Nevada54.01363028
33Oregon53.88303323
34Alaska53.84234346
35Vermont53.3846449
36Montana52.7148629
37Idaho52.71401644
38Connecticut52.69333738
39Wyoming52.66391347
40New Jersey52.43422537
41Nebraska51.91324050
42Washington51.17373543
43Arizona51.12354725
44New York50.93433827
45California49.97384926
46Minnesota48.27454239
47Hawaii47.00445141
48Massachusetts45.90474551
49District of Columbia44.28504431
50Utah43.47495034
51Colorado43.23514819

