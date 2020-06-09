Go Inside The Most Expensive Home For Sale In The Utica Market

For an asking price of $1,150,000, you could be the owner of one of the most beautiful homes on the market in the Utica market, and the most expensive. This million dollar home is currently for sale in New Hartford.

Why is it one of the most expensive you ask? The home is 15 Sleepy Hollow Lane in New Hartford. This incredible home was built in 1992. It's currently on the market with the team at Coldwell Banker Faith Properties:

Spectacular panoramic views with amazing sunrises and gorgeous sunsets, executive custom built home, situated on 6.95 private acres, centrally located to schools and shopping, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, large bright eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar, butler's pantry, adjoining family room w/ cathedral ceiling , floor to ceiling stone fireplace in family rm, enclosed sun room, 1st floor master suite, swirling oak staircase leading to 3rd floor with magnificent view, closets galore, finished walk out lower level to inground pool, 3 car garage, hardwood floors thru out and multiple fireplaces."

The home has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a dining room, beautiful kitchen, a garage, basement, 2 fireplaces, and more. The home even has a in-ground pool outside. You'll be able to cool off after exploring 6.9 acres of land. The home is part of the New Hartford Central School District. If you're interested, you can contact Lori Hamlin for more information on the property, and schedule a tour.

After seeing these photos, you'll see why the home has such a big price tag. It's by far one of the most gorgeous homes for sale in Central New York, if not the entire state: