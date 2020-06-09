Camp in the Adirondacks, Swim in the Tropics in Largest Heated Pool in the Northeast

Campgrounds have started to reopen in New York. Why not take a family summer vacation at Moose Hillock Camping Resort in Lake George, where you can can camp in the Adirondacks and swim in the tropics in the largest heated camping resort pool in the Northeast.

Largest Heated Pool in Northeast

The Caribbean beach entry into the largest heated pool in the Northeast features caves, waterfall, fountains, water slides, movies and LED lights for night swimming. You can even enjoy live music while floating in the pool.

Cabana Rentals

There's several poolside cabana options including the Pirate King Cabana, complete with cable TV, a mini bar fridge, microwave, dining room table, electronic safe, ceiling fan, and padded sectional seating.

Photo Credit - Moose Hillock Camping Resort

Camping - RVs, Tents & Cabins

If you're looking to get away from people and social distance, Moose Hillock covers 182 acres with plenty of private sites to look at nature not your neighbors. If the idea of sleeping in a tent is a turnoff, rent a cabin with outdoor cooking and a shower.

Outdoor Activities

There's plenty of things for the kids to do or for the kid in you; outdoor activities include basketball, dodge ball and water balloon volleyball.

Moose Hillock Camping Resort is located on State Route 149 in Fort Ann. Get more information on rates, rules and special events at MooseHillock.com or on Facebook.

Moose Hillock Camping Resort