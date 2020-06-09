Buy the Lakeside Retreat of Late NY Yankees Manager Billy Martin

Billy Martin was hired and fired as manager of the New York Yankees FIVE times by owner George Steinbrenner. No wonder he needed a special home to beat the stress. Now, that Central New York lakeside retreat is up for sale.

Located in the Southern Tier's Broome County town of Port Crane, just eight miles from Binghamton, Martin's onetime getaway sits on its own private lake. The home, over 5,100 square feet, is not visible from the road, so there's plenty of privacy on a lot that spans 84+ acres. It has four bedrooms and four baths, one of which has a urinal. So, there's plenty of room for you and your teammates. Here's a brief slideshow:

The address of the retreat is 135 Potter Hill Road, Port Crane, NY, 13833. The home was built in 1960 and includes a hot tub and sauna in the master bedroom suite. The asking price is $500,000 and the full listing on Zillow, with lots more pics, is right here.

Martin died at 61 on Christmas Day, 1989, when his car careened off an icy road and crashed into a culvert near the driveway of his farm. His #1 jersey was retired by the Yanks. Considering Martin's rich history as one of the more beloved Yankee players and managers, this house would seem to be a bargain for the right Yankees fan.