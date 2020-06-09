Free Gallons of Milk To Be Distributed in Rome

Another free milk distribution is coming to Oneida County. As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), the American Dairy Association Northeast will donate more than 8-thousand gallons of milk and face masks this Thursday at Griffis Business & Technology Park. Here's what you need to know about the "Movin' Milk Giveaway."

C.F.A.P. is meant to assist the many families who rely on school and childcare centers to provide nutritious food for their children. It's also meant to benefit dairy farmers who faced difficult distribution problems with their product after restaurants and schools shut down.

The milk distribution event will be at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome this Thursday, June 11. Beginning at 11 a.m. the dairy group will give each car two gallons of milk and a five-pack of cloth face masks while supplies last. And if my math skills still work, it would be 4-thousand cars.

To comply with recommended guidelines, the event will be a drive-thru process. Stay in your car and when prompted, pop open your trunk or roll down a window to received the milk and masks. See the map below for how to enter the distribution area.

Since the free milk distribution began, the American Dairy Association Northeast has donated over 250,000 gallons of milk. All coming from farms across six states; New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.