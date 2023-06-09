CNY Bar Being Transformed Into Watering Hole from ‘The Simpsons’

Have you ever dreamed of kicking back a "Flaming Moe" cocktail from America's longest-running animated series? Well, get ready, because you'll soon get your chance in Syracuse this summer!

BURIED ACORN BREWING CO.

From July 25th to August 5th, the taproom of Buried Acorn Brewing Company will be completely transformed into Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons. Moe's Tavern is prominently featured throughout the show's incredible 34 season run, and is a favorite hangout spot of the characters Homer Simpson, Barney Gumble, etc.

The "transformation" will include Simpsons-themed decorations and food, and Buried Acorn will have their version of "Duff" beer on tap.

Buried Acorn is partnering with the company JMC Pop Ups LLC, which executes these types of events in other locations throughout the northeast. JMC Pop Ups is not affiliated with The Simpsons in any capacity, but they're able to pull it off by calling it a "fan-based parody."

Buried Acorn owner Tim Shore said JMC Pop Ups approached him with the idea, and since the taproom tends to slow down during summer months when college is out of session, it just made sense:

We were approached about doing this, and it comes in the middle of summer, at a slow time for us at the taproom. And ‘The Simpsons’ theme kind of intersects with the type of people who come into our place, so it seems like a good fit.

Additional details are not known at this time, but both Simpsons and craft beer fans can stay abreast of the situation by keeping an eye on Buried Acorn's Facebook page.

