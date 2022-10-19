Holy Nostalgia! Which ’90s Nickelodeon Star Was Just Spotted in Central NY?

If you grew up in the '90s, or had a child who did, chances are your TV was tuned to Nickelodeon more than a few times a week. And one personality that was frequently showcased on multiple shows was recently spotted in Syracuse.

But before we tell you who it is, you gotta ask yourself...

DO-- DO-- DO-- DO YOU HAVE IT?!

2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 4 Getty Images loading...

MIKE O'MALLEY

Mike O'Malley was a fixture on Nickelodeon during the '90s, hosting such shows as Get the Picture and Nickelodeon Guts. After Nickelodeon, he had a memorable role as Burt Hummel on FOX's Glee, which earned him an Emmy nomination. He's also had roles on the shows My Name is Earl, Yes, Dear, and Parenthood. He has over 50 acting credits to his name, according to IMDB.

There's no official word on why O'Malley was in Central New York, although he reportedly has a daughter who attends Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Communication. Last weekend was Parents Weekend at SU.

O'Malley's presence was first brought to the public's attention by the owner of Wescott Street's Rise N Shine Diner, Danielle Mercuri, who posted a photo to her Instagram. In the post, she thanked O'Malley for patronizing her establishment with several Nickelodeon-related hashtags.

Pretty cool that a personality so closely associated with Nickelodeon nostalgia was in town!

But here's the question I wanna know: Does Syracuse Airport make you check your Aggro Crag pieces? Or does that count as your carryon personal item?



via GIPHY

10 VHS Tapes You Totally Owned As A ’90s Kid These movies were part of every ’90s kid's VHS collection.

The 10 Most Iconic Fashion Moments From '90s Movies These fierce looks from '90s films are still remembered today.