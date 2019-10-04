Mick Jagger Wanted Pension Plan, Thought He’d Be Retired at 60

Mick Jagger asked his accountant about a pension plan just as the Rolling Stones rose to fame, because the singer expected he’d be retired by the age of 60.

Laurence Myers, who looked after the band’s financial affairs in the early days, revealed that the conversation had come up during a meeting in the mid-'60s.

“The Rolling Stones had early success but they weren't making any money. I did their 1964 tour accounts and they made nothing from it,” Myers told the Sun. “One day Mick and I were talking about a variety of things and pensions came up. He said, ‘Pensions, maybe I should think about it? I won’t be singing rock ’n’ roll when I’m 60.'”

Myers, who also worked with Led Zeppelin and David Bowie before becoming a movie producer, recalled a discussion with John Lennon over renovations he wanted to make to his Tittenhurst Park mansion around 1970. “The house was Grade II listed and he could not get the permissions he needed to make the sweeping changes, including removing most of the walls,” the businessman said. “[Lennon] told us, ‘I can’t see the point of having separate rooms to sleep in, eat in, fuck in and piss in.’”

Myers was speaking at the launch of his memoir, Hunky Dory (Who Knew?), which arrived alongside his latest movie, Judy. The 83-year-old also expressed outrage at the modern era of TV talent show contests, calling American Idol, The X Factor and America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell an “idiot.”

“It’s part bitterness and envy," he noted. "But now you have instant stars. Old stars grafted.”