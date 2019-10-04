Two Off Duty Police Officers Pull Fishermen From Oswego River

Two off-duty police officers spending a day on the water, helped two fishermen who fell into the Oswego River.

Oswego’s Fire Chief, Randy Griffin, tells NewsChannel 9, the officers were also fishing and tried to help the men who went overboard Thursday, October 3rd just before noon. They were on scene until Marine 1 and the Oswego Fire Department inflatable boat arrived to help.

Photo Credit - Joe Falcetti/Oswego Fire Department

"Both men were pulled from the water by the Oswego Ambulance crew manning the inflatable boat and Engine 1's crew operating Marine 1," according to the Oswego Fire Department.

Photo Credit - Joe Falcetti/Oswego Fire Department

Both victims were taken to the hospital. There's no official word on their condition. We've reached out to the fire department for more information and will update when we hear back.