The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of Central New York.

It may have been in the 80s earlier this week, but that's all over. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Central New York for Friday night into Saturday morning, with temperatures dropping close to 30 degrees.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben,

Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,

Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and

Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

You'll need to cover your mums or bring sensitive plants inside. If you have outdoor hoses and spigots, it's time to bring them in and shut off the water, unless you want to deal with the potential for burst pipes.

Here's the extended forecast for the Utica area:

Friday A slight chance of rain before 8am, then a slight chance of drizzle between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Widespread frost, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Light east wind.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.