Freeze Warning Issued for Most of Central New York Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of Central New York.
It may have been in the 80s earlier this week, but that's all over. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Central New York for Friday night into Saturday morning, with temperatures dropping close to 30 degrees.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
You'll need to cover your mums or bring sensitive plants inside. If you have outdoor hoses and spigots, it's time to bring them in and shut off the water, unless you want to deal with the potential for burst pipes.
Here's the extended forecast for the Utica area: