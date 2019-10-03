Flashlight Safaris in Chittenango This Halloween Season

The spooky season officially kicks off this weekend at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

Flashlight Safari nights are great opportunities to experience the park at night, when the animals are most active. The lights in the park will be dimmer than usual, so make sure you bring flashlights and watch your step! There's also a ton of family-friendly activities throughout the park, including bounce houses, fall treats (YUM), and a fire in case it gets a little chilly.

Flashlight Safaris are every Friday and Saturday night in October from 6 to 10 p.m. Regular admission costs apply, so adult tickets are $12.99, seniors and kids 3-12 are $10.99, and kids under 2 are free.

Jeff Taylor started The Wild Animal Park when he bought a couple goats for his son's first birthday. A year later, he bought a camel. Now, the park is home to a variety of zoo animals, including North American black bears, tigers, monkeys, and a giraffe. Read about the park on their website.