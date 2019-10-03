Adirondacks Will See Peak Fall Colors This Weekend

The 2019 Fall Foliage Report for New York State is calling for spectacular colors this weekend.

Peak foliage will be arriving in the Adirondacks and Catskills this weekend, while other areas of the state are reaching near-peak and the midpoint of change, according to volunteer observers from the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

I Love NY

Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake:

Foliage this weekend will be between 80% and 85% color change. See a bright and beautiful mix of buttercup, mustard, dandelion, salmon, burnt sienna, ginger, rhubarb, magenta, and raspberry leaves.

Old Forge:

Expect peak foliage this weekend with more than 85% color transition and leaves with bright shades of red, orange, and yellow.

Norwich:

Reports from Chenango County anticipate 65% color transition and foliage at the midpoint of change with mostly yellow leaves along with some red and burnt orange.

Cooperstown:

In Otsego County, observers project up to 40% change this weekend with some orange leaves among primarily yellow foliage.

Utica:

Oneida County reports a 25% color change with some yellow-orange and red leaves of average brilliance.

Mohawk:

Observers in southern Herkimer County expect a 20% color transition with a few trees showing vibrant colors, while most of the area continues to showcase light yellows and reds.

[I Love NY]