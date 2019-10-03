Another Threat Found At Frankfort Schuyler Middle-High School
For the second time in two days, the Frankfort-Schuyler School District is dealing with a reported threat.
School district officials say there was a report Thursday morning of a written message on a bathroom wall in the Middle/High School.
Law enforcement has investigated the threat and found it not to be credible.
The district will continue as a regularly scheduled day.
In addition to Wednesday's threat, the school was put on lockdown on September 20th after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall.