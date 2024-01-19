Don’t Miss Immersive ‘Barbie’ Experience in Upstate New York This Weekend

Get ready to literally be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

Starting this weekend, your kids can explore a world of possibilities as The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester opens its Barbie™ You Can Be Anything™: The Experience exhibit. Included in the price of admission, the new attraction runs from January 20th through May 12th.

Barbie™ You Can Be Anything™: The Experience promises to inspire kids to dream big and discover real-life role models like Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson, Laurie Hernandez, Florence Nightingale, and Ella Fitzgerald. Visitors can immerse themselves in various interactive "zones" that explore leadership roles, creative pursuits, nurturing professions, and more.

Plus you can snap pictures inside a life-sized Barbie box, which is sure to look great on parents' social media accounts.

Did you know Barbie has had over 200 jobs during her long and illustrious career? (Who says job hopping is a bad thing.)

WHERE IS THE STRONG MUSEUM?

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York is an exciting, interactive museum celebrating the joy of play and exploration. If you're a parent, or even if you're not, the Strong makes for a great day trip.

The first floor is geared towards younger kids and has various interactive exhibits, and the second floor is a more historically-oriented look at toys. It's home to both the National Toy Hall of Fame and National Video Game Hall of Fame.

"SORRY, KEN"

Speaking of the National Toy Hall of Fame, Barbie's main squeeze Ken narrowly missed induction last year. Although he was a finalist, the 2023 inductees were Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards, Nerf, and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper.

For more details on the Strong, check out museumofplay.org.

