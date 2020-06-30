Shop Our Merch Store To Wear Designs Made For You By [STATION]

Looking for a way to get even closer to us? How about on your body close?

We're so excited to announce the brand new Townsquare [MARKET] merch shop which has products designed with the feel and authenticity of our area by the personalities you know and love on [STATION].

These aren't just your run-of-the-mill giveaway tees. We designed these products just for you— and we know you're going to love them.

There are tons of options for each design, whether you want to wear them on short sleeves, long sleeves, hoodie sleeves, put stickers on your laptop or gear or even dress up your baby. That's right, there's something for everyone in the Townsquare [MARKET] Shop!

We'll be continuously adding new designs and products to keep our Shop fresh and keep you well-dressed, so make sure you bookmark THIS page to be in the loop when we introduce our latest designs. And don't worry, even if you don't bookmark it we'll be sure to tell you about our awesome merch as it comes out on the air, right here on our site, and on our Facebook page.

Until then, happy shopping! And if you do buy one of our products, we'd love to see you wearing it. Send us a pic via our station app.