SUNY Suspends SAT, ACT Requirements for 2021-22 School Year

It was announced Tuesday morning that the State University of New York Board of Trustees temporarily suspended the SAT and ACT testing requirements for the 2021-2022 academic year.

It was a very difficult past few months for students. They've had to adapt, like us all, to the changes that have come along with this pandemic. Their daily routines changed, including the need to complete all of their school work and testing at home. In the event that this pandemic doesn't go away any time soon/doesn't stop spreading, Governor Cuomo thinks that their homeschooling conditions will continue.

Sure, this whole thing probably has a lot of upcoming high school seniors wondering about the next few years of their life and how it's going to look in the recent future, including the process of applying to college and taking the necessary tests to further their chances of getting in, like the ACT and SAT.

Those who intend to apply to any SUNY bachelor programs will not need to take the SAT/ACT for the spring 2021, fall 2021, and spring 2022 cycles, according to News 10 ABC.

As far as those go who have already taken or will take the SAT/ACT and wish to submit scores, SUNY campuses will include those official scores as part of their review.

Colleges across the state have been submitting Responsible Restart plans to the board for approval prior to opening the campuses this fall. All plans developed are aligned with guidelines set forth by the CDC and local and state health departments. They are also based on continued guidance from SUNY and the State of New York.