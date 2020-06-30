What to Expect for the Upcoming Yankees Season

The MLB announced a shortened season will begin in July 2020.

On June 23, 2020 MLB announced a shortened season would begin in July. The season will have 60 games and players will get roughly 30% of their salaries. The New York Yankees and New York Mets have begun training at their respective home stadiums. But the shortened season and cut salary aren't the only changes that will occur for the upcoming season.

According to YES Network, the first game of the 60-game season will begin on July 23. The final game is September 27. To curb national travel, teams will only compete against teams in their own division, as well as the corresponding geographical division from the opposite league. For the Yankees, this means they will play 10 games apiece against the AL East, and 20 games between the NL East division. The NL East includes the Braves, Marlins, Mets, Nationals, and Phillies.

Trading must occur by August 31 and players must be added to the roster by September 15 to play in the postseason. Rosters will have 30 players during the first two weeks of the season and will drop to 28 players after that. It will then drop to 26 players for the end of the season. And no, you cannot go see a game at Yankee Stadium.

As for individual players, YES Network reports that players cannot spit, chew tobacco, or sunflower seeds. Gum will be allowed. Pitchers will have to use a wet rag to moisten their fingers instead of licking them. All players will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. This testing will occur every other day. There will be monthly antibody testing and temperature checks throughout the day. Coaches and managers in the dugout or bullpen have to wear masks at all times. Baseballs will be discarded after coming into contact with multiple players.

In local baseball news, the New York Boulders announced their 2020 season was canceled. This lower Hudson Valley minor league team is part of the Frontier league nationwide, which canceled the 2020 championship season. However, the league is allowing local teams to determine if they can play baseball within local and state guidelines.

