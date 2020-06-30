Utica Police Cracking Down On Illegal Fireworks

With the 4th of July approaching, Utica Police are cracking down on illegal fireworks.

The UPD, along with the Utica Fire Department, conducted a fireworks and codes compliance check of convenience stores in the City on Monday.

The check was done due to complaints regarding some stores selling illegal fireworks.

Police say 31 stores were checked and two of the stores were found to be selling illegal fireworks.

The fireworks were seized and two individuals were charged with unlawful possession of fireworks.

The operation also found 11 stores were selling sparkling devices without permits. All the sparkling devices were removed from the shelves.

State Police have announced a plan to crack down on fireworks and will be focused on keeping illegal fireworks out of New York that are brought in from states like Pennsylvania.