Oh, the possibilities! A former fraternity house in Syracuse is on the market and If it becomes yours, you could create your very own Animal House. TOGA! TOGA! TOGA!

The 9-bed, 4.5-bath property offers over 8,000 square feet of space, a commercial kitchen, and plenty of common living areas on the first floor, all listed for $1.2 million. While the listing does not include any pictures of the inside and says the house "needs renovation to be brought back to life," realtor Darya Rotblat writes that the property has so much potential, primarily because of its location just "steps from SU."

The property was home to the Syracuse chapter of Alpha Tau Omega before the university suspended the Epsilon Phi chapter in December for violating Student Code of Conduct. According to The Daily Orange, Syracuse University officials began investigating the fraternity in October after an incident of misconduct, although the specific act that violated Syracuse's Student Code of Conduct is still unclear.

The Alpha Tau Omega house on Walnut Place also made headlines in 2009, after three students and fraternity members were stabbed by a man who was denied entry to a party.

The house sits nestled between other chapters in Syracuse University's Greek community, with a strip of greenery and trees across the street.

