Cha-ching! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York

Someone in New York is a millionaire thanks to a winning million-dollar Mega Millions ticket.

One second-prize ticket for the Tuesday, October 19 Mega Million drawing was sold in New York and it's worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:

1-15-20-44-67 +23

The ticket was purchased at 3 Bros Deli & Grocery on Bay Parkway in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Mega Millions

Less than a month ago another Mega Millions million dollar ticket was sold in Brooklyn at ANSHA located at 6824 4th Avenue. It was one of two second-place winning tickets for the September 20 drawing. the other was sold in Virginia.

Winners Claim $1.3 Billion Mega Millions

The unknown Illinois Lottery winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot finally came forward, almost eight weeks after the historic drawing.

Two people, who asked to remain anonymous, agreed to split the prize if they won – and they stayed true to their word. The duo won the prize in Chicago in late July and opted to take the lump sum cash payout of $780.5 million.

“I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years and this is by far the largest prize I’ve ever had to process. It’s a surreal feeling giving away this amount of money and knowing what a huge impact this is going to make on the winners’ lives, and for others close to them as well.,” said Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez.

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale was once home to one of the biggest lottery jackpot winners. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan hit the Mega Millions in 2021, worth $96 million. The couple split the money evenly as well with each receiving a single lump sum of $23,016,702. Leonard and Lorraine pooled their money, bought an RV, and lived out their dreams of traveling the country.

You can see all the winning lottery numbers for any game at NYlottery.NY.Gov.

