Meet Wrestling Icons Jake the Snake & Million Dollar Man in Upstate NY

Fans of '80s wrestling have a chance to lock up with two all-time greats from that era.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase along with former WCW star Buff Bagwell will be part of a series of wrestlers hosted by Heroes Hideouts in Albany's Colonie Center this July. The trio of grapplers will be on hand Saturday, July 15th from 11am to 2pm.

Fans can get their toys and collectibles signed or get a photo during the three-hour meet and greet. Prices TBD.

Known for his dark, enigmatic persona and live snakes, Jake "The Snake" Roberts is renowned for his masterful ring psychology and signature move, the DDT. His successful recovery from a life of addiction is one of the better stories about life after wrestling.

Ted DiBiase "The Million Dollar Man" was prototypical evil rich guy character, whose ostentatious displays of wealth drew the ire of audiences the world over. With his trademark evil laugh, DiBiase became a household name and remains a legend in the annals of pro wrestling.

Buff Bagwell was known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), showcasing a combination of power and high-flying athleticism. He was an important character during the "Monday Night Wars" of the late '90s.

Additional wrestlers appearing at Heroes' Hideout this July can be found below:

  • July 9 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Charlies Haas
  • July 15 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ted “Million Dollar Man” Dibiase, Buff Bagwell
  • July 16 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Madison Rayne
  • July 25 – 6 p.m.
    • Britt Baker

