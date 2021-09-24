Meet The 2021 Boilermaker Road Race Winners
We are proud to provide Boilermaker Race Day coverage once again for 2021. Here's a look at the winners:
Boilermaker 15K Winners:
Male
1st Place- Stephen Rathbun with a time of 47:32
Female
1st Place- Savannah Boucher with a time of 56:24
Boilermaker 5K Winners:
Female
1st Place- Cara Sherman with a time of 17:05
1st Place- Bryce Millar with a time of 17:43
Boilermaker Wheelchair Winners:
1st Place- Hermin Garic with a time of 35:35
UPDATE: A day after winning the Wheelchair Division of the Utica Boilermaker, Utica’s Hermin Garic had an impressive showing in today’s Boston Marathon.
Garic finished eighth overall in the Men’s Wheelchair Division in a time of 1:34:23.
The 31-year-old Garic placed third among American men.
Four-time Boilermaker wheelchair champion Daniel Romanchuk finished second in Monday's Boston Marathon.
