Imagine working day in, day out and then just tossing your paycheck in the trash. Basically this is what's happening to Central New York dairy farmers who are forced to dump their milk. And the problem goes much deeper than losing their products, it's nearing losing the farm.

First let's stand up and show our CNY farmers some love. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County and Wagner Farms have teamed up to help with the Save Our Farms, Save Our Food campaign with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County. They are offering a custom designed T-Shirt supporting farmers with any $25 donation. Get more info and order yours at CCEOneida.com