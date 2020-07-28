Barneveld Farmers Carve Patriotic Maze into Corn Field

A Barneveld farm is preparing for the fall season with a new corn maze, and this one carries a special message for all of us.

Jeremy and Carly Teel are farmers, growing everything from corn to soybeans, and hosting a u-pick pumpkin patch in the fall on their 2000-acre farm.

This year, in addition to the u-pick pumpkins, the Teels have created a special corn maze, and it's message comes at the perfect time for a nation unsettled by a pandemic and social unrest.

The maze, carved into the cornfield, says 'God Bless the USA' and features an American flag. The Teels say they were inspired to create the design because they "make a living off the land and American soil has provided us with so much, including our many freedoms. We are grateful for where we were born and raised, and to live and raise our children in America. We are so saddened to see our country in such turmoil right now and were hoping to share a beautiful message with our community! America truly is the land that we love!"

The maze is not yet open for visitors, but Carly Teel says they're hoping to open the maze on weekends, sometime around the middle of September through Halloween. "We will have u-pick pumpkins as well. Still kind of waiting to hear all the rules and regulations regarding COVID. Farming has been in our family for generations," Carly added.

For updates on the opening of the maze and the pumpkin patch, follow Teel Farms on Facebook.