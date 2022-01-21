Meatloaf’s Ties to Upstate NY

Legendary singer Meatloaf passed away Thursday night at the age of 74. The official cause of death has not been revealed as of yet, but TMZ is reporting the singer had recently come down with Covid.

Meatloaf was no stranger to Upstate NY or the Capital Region. In 1994 he took part in a celebrity softball tournament in the Albany area.

photo courtesy of Jessica Aiezza photo courtesy of Jessica Aiezza, Meatloaf at Albany area celebrity softball tournament circa 1994 loading...

Of course, he played a number of shows over the years. One of his earliest appearances, according to fandom.com, happened February 12, 1989 at the Campus Ballroom at SUNY Albany. He returned September 19, 1990 for a show at the Knickerbocker Arena (now MVP arena).

On October 30, 1999 he brought his 'Storytellers Tour' to the Palace Theatre in Albany. According to setlist.fm, he played 14 songs that night:

Home By Now/No Matter What Life is a Lemon (And I Want My Money Back) Lawyers, Guns and Money Surf's Up For Crying Out Loud Two Out of Three Ain't Bad I'd Lie for You (And That's the Truth) Dead Ringer for Love Rock and Roll Dreams Come True I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) Paradise By The Dashboard Light Bat out of Hell All Revved Up with No Place to Go

He was no stranger to the SPAC stage either. During his big comeback with 'Everything Louder Tour' he took the stage on June 10, 1994. Meat also played a pair of shows in the mid-2000's, rocking the crowds on August 29, 2005 and again July 24, 2007.

Another interesting tidbit, Meatloaf's 'Bat Out of Hell' album was recorded over the course of ten days in the Catskills at the legendary Bearsville Studios in Woodstock.

