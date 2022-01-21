Thanks & Farewell to Meatloaf, Louie Anderson & So Many Others This Month

Wow, what is up with the loss of so many celebrities recently? We have learned of several passing away over the past four weeks. I completely understand that death is inevitable, but for so many who are well known around the world to pass away in such a short amount of time, seems so unusual.

It started with Betty White who passed away on December 31st. My first recollection of Betty White was on the 'Mary Tyler Moore' television sitcom. I wasn't a fan of her character. I thought she was kind of a snob. But we all know Betty White the person was one of the greatest people in the world. And her love for animals just made her that much more special. Her role as Elka Ostrovsky on the Television sitcom 'Hot in Cleveland' was just hilarious.

While I did not watch the television sitcom 'Full House', I knew who Bob Saget was and how much of a great person and talented actor and comedian he was. I did catch several of his hosting of 'America’s Funniest Home Videos,' and enjoyed them.

And then today (January 21st), I woke up to find out that Meatloaf, real name - Michael Lee Aday, had passed away at 74. My first memories of him were from the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show.' His album 'Bat Out Of Hell' will remain one of my favorite. I can't count the number of times I played the song 'Paradise By The Dashboard Light' at school dances and wedding receptions in the '80s and '90s.

Also today, we found out that Louis Anderson passed away. He was only 68. Louie was battling cancer. I watched a video of a young Louie Anderson doing stand-up for the first time on the 'Tonight Show' with Johnny Carson. Wow, he was funny from the start. And I forgot he played a role in Eddie Murphy's 'Coming To America' movie. Thanks for the laughs, Louie.

And a farewell to several other celebrities over the past four weeks including singer Ronnie Spector, Academy Award-winning actor Sidney Poitier, filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, Joan Copeland - star of Broadway, former player and coach in the NFL - Dan Reeves, Actor Max Julien, and fashion designer, André Leon Talley.

I think there are a few more celebrities I have missed who have passed away over the last few weeks. They all made a great contribution in their own way to the world, and we will miss them all.