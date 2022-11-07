Central New York McDonald’s Giving Away Free Turkeys This Week

I'm lovin' it! A McDonald's in Central New York is getting into the giving spirit by offering vouchers for free turkeys.

The McDonald's at 1804 Teall Ave. in Syracuse will be giving away a limited number of gift cards this Wednesday, November 9th. The gift card will be redeemable for a free turkey up to 14 pounds at Wegmans stores.

There will also be additional free Thanksgiving fare, like boxes of stuffing and McDonald's gift cards.

The gesture comes from Grant Kemmerer, the owner and operator of the McDonald's on Teall Ave. Here's what Kemmerer said in a statement:

In the spirit of giving back, we are so thrilled to be able to provide holiday meals to our community! We are thankful for our neighbors and those who make up our thriving community and want to make sure they know we are in the holiday spirit here!

At this time there are not known how many gift cards will be made available. But according to the report, the Teall Ave. McDonald's will begin distributing them at 5pm this Wednesday.

The generous giveaway is welcome news for many underprivileged households, as the price of turkeys has increased this year... (along with everything else). Compounding the U.S.'s inflation issue is news that 14% of the turkey population was lost due to an avian flu outbreak.

Turkey prices are estimated to be around 25-30% higher in 2022. The price-per-pound is around $1.47 this year, which is up from $1.15 last year.

