The National Weather Service out of Binghamton says the next round of strong to severe thunderstorms with isolated tornadoes, is expected tomorrow afternoon into the early evening.

A cold front will sweep through the region tomorrow afternoon-early evening, which is expected to cause strong to severe thunderstorms to develop in our area. The primary threat is for damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornadoes may also occur.

We could see brief localized flooding of small streams and roads. The NWS says to have a plan and carefully monitor the weather Thursday.

Extended Forcast:

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Saturday Night: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at the National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

