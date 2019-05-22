Amsterdam Resident Busted With Fake Inspection Sticker

Usually when you try to fool authorities you'll never win. So when it comes to inspection stickers on your car, make sure you have a real one.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office revealed on Facebook that a driver hand-drew his own sticker. He was very creative though using red construction paper, and a hole punch. For the bar code, he scribbled a bunch of lines randomly. However, the sheriffs didn't give him an A for effort :

So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!!"

The driver faces a violation for driving an unregistered vehicle.