A swimmer last seen on Oneida Lake's South Shore was still missing Saturday night, more than 24 hours after the missing person call was made to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a missing person call just after 6:30 Friday evening, and the sheriff's Marine Patrol responded within minutes, according to a release from Sheriff Rob Maciol. Search efforts continued AT 5:00 Saturday morning and have included dive teams, but have been unsuccessful, the release said.

Cadaver dogs and sonar technology are expected to be used when search efforts resume Sunday. In the meantime, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office has been dispatched to another search effort in Oswego County.

Thus far the names of the missing have not been released.