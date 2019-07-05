Eddie Money Cancels 2019 Plans While Battling Health Issues

A battle with pneumonia has knocked Eddie Money off the road for the rest of the year. The "Take Me Home Tonight" singer, who underwent heart surgery in the spring, is expected to make a full recovery.

A representative for Money told TMZ that while the recent heart-valve procedure he underwent was successful, the singer contracted pneumonia during recovery. While he is said to be "on the mend," Money has reportedly decided not to return to the concert stage until 2020. So far there's no confirmation of this news on Money's website or social media accounts.

After Money complained of shortness of breath in May, medical officials recommended that he undergo a heart-valve procedure. But Money didn’t want to disappoint fans by canceling previously scheduled performances, so he went forward with shows on Memorial Day weekend, even while continuing to experience symptoms.

Money is set to release his first solo album in more than a decade, Brand New Day, on July 19. You can hear the title track below. His previous studio effort, 2007's Wanna Go Back, featured his takes on classic hits from the '60s such as "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "Land of a Thousand Dances."

Real Money, the reality show in which he stars alongside his wife and five children, is also expected to return with new episodes next year.