One Dunkin’ Down in Marcy

First, before you get all upset, the Dunkin' Donuts pictured with our headline is NOT the DD closing its doors. THAT Dunkin in Marcy is staying right where it is.

We do love our Dunkin' Donuts here in the Mohawk Valley. And the popular coffee franchise covers a lot of ground. So much ground, it appears they sometimes over-represent.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The store that's closed was based at 9827 River Road in Marcy. Here's what it looks like today:

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

The newer location of Dunkin' Donuts (looking at the gas station across Cavanugh Road below) in that area resides at 9221 River Road, right in front of the Marcy Towne Center shopping plaza at the corner of River Road and Cavanaugh Road in Marcy.

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

There's a distance of just 2.3 miles between the two spots, so maybe it makes sense for Dunkin' Donuts to put all their donut holes in one basket in that region.

Dunkin' Donuts was started by William Rosenberg in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950.By 1955, he started to franchise his creation.

Today Dunkin' Donuts, known simply as Dunkin' since 2019, has nearly 13,000 locations and points of distribution worldwide, including lots of stores in Central New York. There are 10 to 15 in the Utica-Rome metro and another 10 in Syracuse.