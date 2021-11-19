MAP: You Won’t Be Buying Pot At More Than 100 New York Towns & Villages
Marijuana may be legal in New York State but there are more than 100 places where you won't be able to buy it.
Recreational marijuana use became legal on March 31 in the state of New York. However, local officials have until the end of the year to opt-out of allowing retail sales in their cities, towns, or villages. Cazenovia was among the first to ban sales in the village and to date over 100 towns and villages have opted out of marijuana dispensaries and cannabis cafes.
You can still use marijuana. You just won't be able to buy it anywhere officials have opted out. The law allows for the possession of up to three ounces of marijuana and up to 24 grams of cannabis concentrate.
You can even grow your own right in your backyard. Three mature and three immature plants are allowed per adult. There is a maximum of six mature and six immature plants in a household.
Opt Out
Alexandria Bay
Altamont
Ardsley
Ashford
Aurora (Village)
Avoca
Babylon
Bayville
Bellport
Bemus Point
Black River
Bolton
Brightwaters
Bronxville
Brownville
Brutus
Busti (Town)
Callicoon
Cape Vincent
Carmel Hamlet
Carroll
Cassadaga
Castorland
Cazenovia (Town)
Cazenovia (Village)
Champion
Chaumont
Chautauqua
Chester
Clarendon
Clayton (Town)
Clayton (Village)
Clymer
Constableville
Copenhagen
Cortlandville
Covert
Crawford
Croghan
Deferiet
Denmark
Eastchester
East Rockaway
Ellery
Ellicott
Ellisburg
Farmingdale
Fayetteville
Floral Park
Flower Hill
Freeport
French Creek
Gerry
Goshen
Great Neck Estates
Great Neck Plaza
Hammond
Harmony
Harrisburg
Hopkinton
Hounsfield
Hyde Park
Independence
Island Park
Islip
Jerusalem
Keene
Kent
Kirkwood
Lake Pleasant
Lapeer
Larchmont
Lakewood
Lewisboro
Liverpool
Lowville
Lumberland
Lynbrook
Manlius (Village)
Marathon (Village)
Marilla
Martinsburg
Massapequa Park
Mexico (Town)
Mexico (Village)
Middletown
Minoa
Morehouse
Mount Kisco
Murray
New Bremen
New Hyde Park
Niagara
Nissequogue
Northampton
North Castle
North East
North Hills
North Salem
Orangetown
Orwell
Oswego (Town)
Patchogue
Pelham
Pinckney
Philadelphia
Plandome Heights
Poland
Putnam Valley
Rhinebeck (Town)
Ridgeway
Rockville Centre
Roslyn
Roslyn Estates
Rye
Shelter Island
Sherburne
Somers
Southeast
Southampton (Village)
Southport
Springport
Stony Point
Suffern
Theresa
Turin
Union Springs
Victory
Walden
Walton
Waterloo
Watertown (City)
Watertown (Town)
Watson
Williston Park
Willet
Yorktown
See what municipalities have opted out of marijuana sales with this Google Map, created and updated by Cannabis Consultant Michael Doyle.